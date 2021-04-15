PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.71. 195,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $319.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.