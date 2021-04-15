PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.05. 222,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,396. The stock has a market cap of $318.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average of $231.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

