PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and $276,212.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.