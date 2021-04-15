Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $681.35

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 681.35 ($8.90) and traded as high as GBX 801.40 ($10.47). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 800.80 ($10.46), with a volume of 714,252 shares traded.

PSON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 681.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

