Peercoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $131,216.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $131,216.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,883,410 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.