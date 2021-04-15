Peerplays Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,487.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001419 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $4.01 million and $122,487.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

