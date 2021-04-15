Peerplays (PPY) Hits One Day Volume of $122,241.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $122,241.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

