Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.73 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 20.60 ($0.27). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 515,914 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £279.39 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

