Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.03. 634,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

