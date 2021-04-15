People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 875,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of People’s United Financial worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

