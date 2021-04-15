Pepemon Pepeballs Price Hits $214.93 on Top Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $214.93 or 0.00340467 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $3.01 million and $205,037.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

