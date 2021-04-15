PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Achieves $837,217.96

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $837,217.96 and approximately $1,861.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003222 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.60 or 0.00454520 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,544,414 coins and its circulating supply is 44,304,256 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.