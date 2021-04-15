PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PEP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 152,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

