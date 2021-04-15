Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 328,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PFMT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 18,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

