Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.21. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 8,155 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$8.18 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

