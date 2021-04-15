Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,746.33

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,746.33 ($35.88) and traded as high as GBX 3,183.17 ($41.59). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 3,161 ($41.30), with a volume of 613,045 shares trading hands.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,960.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,746.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

