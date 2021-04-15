Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.24

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $89.51, with a volume of 4297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Simmons lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

