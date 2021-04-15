Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of PEYUF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 75,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

