Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE PSXP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 9,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

