Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $715.64

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.64 ($9.35) and traded as high as GBX 747.47 ($9.77). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 1,029,145 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 727.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 715.64.
In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).
About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.