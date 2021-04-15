Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $715.64

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.64 ($9.35) and traded as high as GBX 747.47 ($9.77). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 1,029,145 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 727.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 715.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

About Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.