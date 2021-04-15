Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.64

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and traded as low as $22.79. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 232,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

