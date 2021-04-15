Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 44.1% in March

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 49,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,276. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

