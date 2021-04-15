Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $153.10 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.