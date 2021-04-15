Piper Sandler Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $420.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.

W stock opened at $323.26 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.87 and its 200-day moving average is $283.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $1,686,929.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total transaction of $406,182.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $966,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

