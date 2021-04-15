Piper Sandler Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $420.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.16.
W stock opened at $323.26 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.87 and its 200-day moving average is $283.09.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $1,686,929.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total transaction of $406,182.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $966,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
