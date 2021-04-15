PiplCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $486.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $437,686.13 and $486.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

