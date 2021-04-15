PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,443.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $6,443.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,054,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

