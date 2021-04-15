Pivot Token Market Capitalization Hits $4.88 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.08 or 0.06032011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033257 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.