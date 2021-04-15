Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 72.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

