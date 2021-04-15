Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1,399.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

