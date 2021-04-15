Playkey (PKT) Trading 57.7% Higher Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Playkey has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $116,750.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00068205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.72 or 0.00743866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.10 or 0.06364204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033504 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

