Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 3,500 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 68,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,654. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.