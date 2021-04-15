Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.77. 540,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,049,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

