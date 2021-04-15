Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

PSTV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

