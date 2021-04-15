PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

