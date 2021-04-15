PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of PLx Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.