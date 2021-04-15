POA Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and $1.75 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,617,953 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
