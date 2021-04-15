Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of POLR traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday, hitting GBX 744 ($9.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,624. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 686.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 632.42. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361 ($4.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £734.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total value of £106,030.54 ($138,529.58). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,324,052 over the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.