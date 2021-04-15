Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 6,200 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $214.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.74 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.