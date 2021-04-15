Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

