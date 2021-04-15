Polianta Ltd Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Polianta Ltd cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

NYSE:DKS opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

