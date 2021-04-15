Polianta Ltd Sells 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 7.1% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $310.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $161.18 and a twelve month high of $314.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average of $273.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

