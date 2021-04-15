Polkadot (DOT) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.82 or 0.00067768 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $39.82 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00275324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00732302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.44 or 0.99060866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.76 or 0.00844655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,065,772,662 coins and its circulating supply is 929,748,548 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.