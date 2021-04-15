Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool stock opened at $367.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12-month low of $183.02 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

