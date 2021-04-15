Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $30.56 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $48.40 million and $16.79 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.56 or 0.00048449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00069065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00269211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.56 or 0.00736464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,966.67 or 0.99820341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.75 or 0.00862000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.