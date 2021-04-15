POPCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $837,884.86 and $6,029.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

