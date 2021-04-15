Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 564,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of BPOP opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Popular has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Popular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

