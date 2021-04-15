Portion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $217,024.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. Portion has a market cap of $17.08 million and $217,024.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.82 or 0.00751031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00089313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.78 or 0.06073312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

