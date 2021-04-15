POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.27

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.27 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 195889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

