PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $9.38 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $10,023.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,889.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.32 or 0.03936005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00450370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $848.57 or 0.01349318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00576932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00541811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.31 or 0.00396421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003484 BTC.

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,064,346 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

