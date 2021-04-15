Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.11

Shares of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.92. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 189 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

About Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity line of credit; commercial loans, such as construction lines of credit, land acquisition and development, and vehicle and equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, letters of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as mortgage loans; and credit card and debit card security services.

